MP: Bus stand devoid of basic amenities, awaits facelift

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Old bus stand in Khetia town of Barwani district is devoid of basic amenities such as waiting room and drinking water. As a result, the commuters are facing inconvenience on daily basis. Basic facilities for commuters such as safe drinking water, toilets, safety measures and waiting rooms were found inadequate. Previously, civic body initiated work to give a facelift to bus stand.

However, only a few new shops were built in the name of development. In absence of shelter, passengers have to wait for buses in the open braving scorching heat. Also, with hardly any security, it is evident that authorities will wake up only when an untoward incident takes place.

Inadequate amenities at bus stand show lack of interest shown by the civic authorities. When contacted, chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohan Alawa said that measures would be taken to develop the bus stand.Temporary shed arrangements would be made for passengers at earliest.

Notably, Khetia town (also known as gateway of MP) is situated on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Various buses regularly travel to various destinations includingMaharashtra, Gujarat and other bordering states.