MP: Woman dies in bike-tractor collision in Khetia

Accident/Representative Image |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old woman was killed when a speeding tractor-trolley rammed a bike on Khetia- Sendhwa road in Khetia town of Barwani district.

As per information, she was identified as Gumshri Bai Naik of Toranmal of Khetia. She was going on a motorcycle along with her kin when a speedy tractor rammed into their bike near Gayatri Shakti Peethat around noon on Monday. Naik fell from the bike and was crushed to death under the wheels of the tractor-trolley. The tractor- trolley loaded with maize crops was heading towards Khetiya town.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted body to medical facility for post mortem. The tractor-trolley was seized and a case was registered with Khetia police station.