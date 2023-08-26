MP: Burhanpur Police Apprehend Three Arms Smugglers, 20 Pistols Seized | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police team on Saturday nabbed three arms peddlers with 20 pistols here in Burhanpur, police said. The market value of the seized arms stands around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police booked them under relevant Sections of the Arms Act, 1959 and took them under custody for further interrogation.

SP Devendra Patidar informed that the investigation was conducted on the basis of information provided by Khaknagar Police and arrested two prime accused identified as Shyam and Sunil, both from Khandwa district and their compliance Navin, resident of Nandura kalan.

After interrogation, Navin revealed that he used to buy pistols from Harman Singh. Police are still searching for him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)