MP: Burhanpur girl blind murder case solved, two from same locality arrested

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): With an arrest of two, Burhanpur police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of one 15-year-old minor girl, who was found dead in a thick bushes inside one religious place campus on Saturday.

Burhanpur superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha addressing media persons informed that those who were arrested are identified as Ishque alias Baba and Sattar Gaffar.

Accused on Friday evening abducted a girl from the same locality, with an evil intention. To hide their crime, the accused duo brutally strangled her to death and dumped body in the bushes on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon police recovered the body and registered an FIR against an unidentified accused.

During preliminary investigation and based on the statement of deceased family members, police zero-in their investigation on a few suspects, including Ishque and Sattar.

Police informed that during investigation it was revealed that the victim was well acquainted with the accused duo, and she used to often visit their place. Accused duo had an eye on the girl and before her abduction, she threatened them that she would reveal this to her parents.

Fearing social humiliation, the accused first abducted her and strangled her to their place and later disposed of her body.

Meanwhile, accused duo confessed their crime during the police custody.