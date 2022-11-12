Burhanpur: Body of 15-year-old girl found inside religious place

Picture for representation

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Sindhipura Azad Ward No 15 of Burhanpur town after the body of a 15-year-old minor was recovered on Saturday in suspicious condition.

Burhanpur superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha along with senior officials and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information. SP Lodha informed that the body was found lying in the bushes in a religious place situated close to the deceased's house.

The team from Ganpati police station reached the spot on the information of the girl's body being found. The body was later identified.

According to information, the 15-year-old had gone missing from her house after 6 pm on Friday. The family members reached the police station late at night after searching for her and lodged their complaint. At 8 am on Saturday, the people saw the teenager in the bushes.

Her hands and feet were tied, and injury marks were also found on the body.

SP Lodha added that a murder case has been registered against an unidentified accused and an investigation has been started into the matter.