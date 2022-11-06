MP: A gang of 19 women who attack police and forest team in Burhanpur arrested, sent to jail

FP PHOTO

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Nepanagar police station in Burhanpur arrested all 19 women who were attacked a forest department team went to stop the illegal axing of trees along with a search warrant here in Burhanpur district.

The incident took place October 31 morning at Siwal village of Khaknar tehsil of Burhanpur district when the forest department team went to the area to stop the illegal axing of trees.

The team received a tip-off regarding the illegal felling of trees in Siwal village. As soon as the forest team reached the spot, the tribals pelted stones at the forest team who were there.

Women pelted stones at the police team following which the encroachers who were cutting trees came out and gathered in the form of a rally and again went back to the forest.

Following the incident, Nepanagar range forest ranger Parag Gupta made a complaint at Nepanagar Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 353, 147, 148, 336, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. The main tribal leader Sudia, along with his wife and brother Pratap were part of the mob.

After a complaint, police arrested 19 women including Anita, 28, wife of Pratap Barela, Nawabai, 50, wife of Gagan, Mirabai, 60, wife of Sursing Bhilala, Dinka Bai, 50, wife of Remalia, Manju, 45, wife of Hiralal, Anita, 30, wife of Raghunath Barela, Nirmala, 19, daughter of Jai Singh, Kavita, 23, wife of Raisingh Mujalde, Phulwanti, 25, wife of Gorelal, Bali Bai, 65, Surma Bai, 30, wife of Pataliya, Aarti, 22, wife of Balatia, Basanti, 35, wife of Sudiya Barela, Lalita, 27, wife of Shankar Solanki, Chetu Bai, 45, wife of Jangliya Barela, Sushila, 48, wife of Rajesh Bhilala, Sunita, 42, wife of Jaggu Barela, Surli, 22, wife of Ir Singh Barela and, Meena, 30, wife of Bablu, all residents of Siwal village in Nepanagar tehsil.

All arrested women were presented before the local court, from where they were sent to Khandwa jail.