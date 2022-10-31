Burhanpur: Tribal attack forest team, case registered

Representational pic

Burhanpur: A forest department team was attacked by a group of tribal which went to stop illegal axing of trees along with a search warrant here in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place Monday morning when the forest department team went to the area to stop illegal axing of trees.

Giving further information, superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the incident has been reported from Siwal village of Khaknar tehsil of Burhanpur district.

The team received a tip-off regarding illegal felling of trees in Siwal village. As soon as the forest team reached the spot, the tribals pelted stones at the forest team who were there.

Women pelted stones at the police team following which the encroachers who were cutting trees came out and gathered in the form of a rally and again went back to the forest.

Following the incident, the forest team made a complaint at Nepanagar Police Station. A case has been registered under 353, 147, 148, 336 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. The main tribal leader Sudia, along with his wife and brother Pratap were part of the mob.

Navara Ranger Pushpendra Jadhav said that a complaint has been made at Nepanagar police station.Taking cognisance of the incident, a case has been registered against unidentified persons. Police has launched further action against the miscreants.