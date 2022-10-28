Burhanpur: 95 weed plants recovered from farm, case registered

Representative image |

Burhanpur(Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing anti-drug campaign across the district, police have raided a place located near Kherkhaira village in Burhanpur and seized 95 weed (ganja) plants weighing 51 gram from an agriculture land on Friday.

As per details, the raid was conducted under Khaknar Police station limits. Police received a tip-off that some villagers are involved in illegal business of drug cultivation in Kherkhaira village area. Acting on the tip-off, a team of rural police raided a farm and seized 95 weed plants from a farm.

Khaknar SHO KP Dhurve said that accused had illegally cultivated weed plants between maize plants in order to mislead police and narcotics officials. A case under section 8/20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against those found accused of cultivating weeds. These plants were very small in size and were hard to identify amid other crops.

