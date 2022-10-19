Burhanpur native wins Mrs. Maharashtra title

Burhanpur(Madhya Pradesh): Aarti Mahajan, a native of Loni village in Burhanpur district, has brought laurels to the family by winning the title of Mrs. Maharashtra. She received the title from none other than famous Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani during the competition held in Pune.

Aarti is the daughter of Yuvraj Mahajan and Anjali Mahajan of Loni village who grew up in Burhanpur and moved to Maharashtra after marriage. She won the title in the competition held in Pune.

According to information, 60 women from Maharashtra participated in the competition. Leaving everyone behind, Aarti proved herself better in each round and made it to the final round and she answered the question asked in a very good way. Due to this, he was declared the winner. In this competition held in a private five-star hotel, Aarti received prizes of more than 50k. She had worked hard for this for the last 1 year.

Aarti Mahajan is the niece of Burhanpur Congress Rural President Kishor Mahajan. Her in-laws and family members along with the villagers congratulated her on her achievement.