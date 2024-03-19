MP: Bullock Cart Procession Sets A Traditional Yet Simple Tone In Petlawad Wedding | FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming gesture of simplicity and tradition, a wedding procession in the quaint village of Lalarundi, under the jurisdiction of Kajbi gram panchayat in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district, has captured the admiration of many.

Led by Rishabh Ninama, the son of Dashrath Ninama, this unique procession chose to forego the typical lavish vehicles and DJs, opting instead for the charm of bullock carts. This decision was a deliberate departure from the extravagant norms often associated with modern weddings, where expenses can weigh heavily on the groom's family.

Rishabh's choice to embrace old customs and values not only made his wedding memorable but also conveyed a powerful message about the importance of simplicity and the preservation of culture in society.

As the procession made its way to the wedding venue in Suwarpada, approximately 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, it drew the attention of onlookers. The rhythmic beats of traditional drums and the sight of beautifully decorated bullock carts added to the allure and uniqueness of the event.

Rishabh's decision to celebrate his special day in a simple yet meaningful manner has served as an inspiration to many, reminding us of the beauty and depth of our cultural heritage.