MP: 3 Dead After Speeding Truck Collides With Motorcycle In Maihar

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Three men lost their lives after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Maihar district on Monday.

The accident occurred near the Baba Talab area under Maihar police station limits on Monday night, an official said.

The three riders, who were in their 20s, tragically lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle, as confirmed by City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajiv Pathak. He also revealed that the victims were en route to Maihar city when the accident occurred.

During the accident, one of the tires of the truck was punctured. Forced to abandon the vehicle, the truck driver attempted to escape the scene, fleeing and leaving the truck behind.

The authorities have seized the truck, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the incident, added Pathak.

