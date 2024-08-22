 MP: Brother Of Man Who Died In Police Custody Commits Suicide, Third Tragedy Strikes Pardi Family
Sindbaz was found hanging in his home on Wednesday evening, just over a month after his brother's death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking continuation of tragedy, Sindbaz Pardi, the younger brother of Deva Pardi, who allegedly died in police custody in Guna last month, has taken his own life. Sindbaz was found hanging in his home on Wednesday evening, just over a month after his brother's death.

The family believes that Sindbaz had been in shock since the loss of Deva and was unable to recover from the trauma. According to Kapur Bai, a resident of Chhoti Kanari, Sindbaz, 25, had dinner with his family before retreating to an upstair room. Within minutes, children in the house discovered him hanging from a noose.

The family rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Thursday. Raghogarh SDOP Deepa Dudve stated that the family brought the body to the district hospital without informing the police.

A case has since been registered, and an investigation is underway. Family members shared that Sindbaz had been deeply affected by his brother's death. Kapur Bai recalled that Sindbaz had become withdrawn and repeatedly questioned what was being done to seek justice for Deva. The family had assured him that actions were being taken, but it seemed the grief was too much for him to bear.

Adding to the family's grief, it was revealed that a fight broke out between members of the Pardi family over money on Wednesday evening, during which shots were fired into the air. In the aftermath, Sindbaz reportedly expressed his intention to end his life before going upstairs and hanging himself. This marks the third tragic death in the Pardi family within the last six months. The eldest brother, Chikan Pardi, died in a road accident after being hit by a tractor. Deva Pardi died in police custody on July 14, after being taken in for questioning in a theft case. Now, the family is mourning the loss of a third brother, Sindbaz, as they grapple with an unending wave of sorrow.

