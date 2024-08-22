Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 22: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – August 22, 2024, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,700
Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,500
Toor Karnataka Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,600
Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,800
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200
Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,000
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,600 - Rs 5,650
Raida Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,200
Soyabean Best Rs 4,200
Gold (24K) Rs 73,400 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 85,100 (per kg)