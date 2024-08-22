 Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 22: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 22: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Date – August 22, 2024, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,700

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,500

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,600

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,800

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,000

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,600 - Rs 5,650

Raida Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,200

Soyabean Best Rs 4,200

Gold (24K) Rs   73,400 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 85,100  (per kg)

