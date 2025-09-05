 Vijaywada Viral Video: On-duty Drunk Traffic Police Constable Allegedly Mishbehaves With Woman, Clashes With Cop; Both Suspended
Vijaywada Viral Video: On-duty Drunk Traffic Police Constable Allegedly Mishbehaves With Woman, Clashes With Cop; Both Suspended

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Vijaywada Viral Video: On-duty Drunk Police Constable Allegedly Mishbehaves With Woman, Clashes With Colleague; Both Suspended |

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, two police constables were caught clashing in full public view, drawing sharp criticism and raising serious questions about discipline within the police force. The confrontation, which has since gone viral on social media, took place after allegations of misbehaviour against one of the officers.

According to reports, Traffic Constable Srinivas Naik, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while on duty and in uniform, misbehaved with a woman. The woman, refusing to remain silent, confronted him directly at the spot. She not only confronted him but also issued a stern warning against his conduct.

At this point, Ajit Singh Nagar Beat Constable Koteswara Rao stepped in, apparently to control the situation. However, what should have been a moment of restraint and correction soon spiralled out of control. Instead of de-escalating the matter, both constables began arguing heatedly. Within moments, the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, with the officers grabbing each other by the collar and fighting openly in front of bystanders.

Argument Caught On Camera

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect
Mumbai Police On High Alert After WhatsApp Bomb Threat Claims 34 Vehicles Loaded With Explosives
Next-Gen GST Reforms Poised To Propel India's Textile Industry To $350 Billion Textile Economy By 2030
'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO
The shocking visuals of two policemen, expected to uphold the law and maintain public order, engaging in a street fight quickly spread across social media platforms. The video of the clash triggered widespread outrage, with citizens expressing disbelief and disappointment at the constables’ behaviour. Many netizens questioned how public trust could be maintained when those entrusted with cops were themselves flouting basic codes of discipline and respect.

Immediate Action Taken Against Both Cops

According to an India Today report, City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, IPS, took immediate cognisance of the matter. Condemning the conduct of the constables as a serious act of indiscipline and negligence of duty, he ordered the suspension of both Srinivas Naik and Koteswara Rao.

