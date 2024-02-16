MP: Born Without Forearms, Class 10 Girl Writes Exam With Elbows

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Class 10 student Shant Solanki of Punjapura's Swami Vivekananda School became a living example of 'where there is a will, there is a way'. Born without forearms, Solanki wrote her Mathematics examination with her elbows. Shant has never let her physical condition deter her from pursuing her dreams.

Despite facing challenges, Shant had scored 85% in her Class 8 exams using the same method of writing. Her dedication and hard work were evident as she received praise for her neat handwriting in both Hindi and English, along with filling the OMR sheet with precision during the recent board examination. Solanki's abilities go beyond academics as she is adept at various tasks such as using a pen, turning pages, operating a mobile phone, dialling numbers and typing on a keyboard all accomplished within set time limits—all with the help of her elbows. When asked about her aspirations, Solanki expressed her desire to pursue higher education and become a collector. Her incredible dedication serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is impossible with a strong will.

Missing 6-year-old girl reunited with family

On the other hand, a six-year-old from Rama Talai village, who had been reportedly missing since Wednesday evening, was rescued and reunited with her family within seven hours. On Wednesday evening, her father Kanaiya Lal Bheel filed a missing person complaint at the Khachrod police station. As per the complaint, their daughter who was alone at the house when the parent went away for work went missing.

Taking cognisance, section officer Khachrod police Pushpa Prajapati, police station in-charge Narendra Bahadur Singh Parihar and team launched a search operation. With the help of technical assistance, the police team located the girl and brought her back safely. After completing all legal formalities, she was reunited with her overjoyed family. Her family expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt action.