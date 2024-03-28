 MP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera

MP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera

Amzhera police said that the deceased had been missing for three days, and the family of the minor girl had filed a missing person report with the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Khakrod village on Wednesday evening after the bodies of a youth and a minor girl were discovered in a well in the village. Amzhera police said that the deceased had been missing for three days, and the family of the minor girl had filed a missing person report with the police.

Both the deceased identified as Gokul Parmar,20, and a 16-year-old girl hailed from the same Gwal Magri village. The discovery was made around 4 pm when a girl who had gone to graze goats noticed the bodies floating in the well and alerted the villagers. The villagers then informed the police.

Read Also
MP: Neemuch Collector, SP Meet To Review Permit Cancellation Of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shivpuran...
article-image

Upon reaching the scene, Amzhera police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Baria and his team retrieved the bodies, which were found to be tied around the waist with a scarf. The bodies were then taken to the Community Health Centre in Amzhera, where Dr Rohit Yadav and Dr Madan Solanki conducted the post-mortem examinations. The bodies were subsequently handed over to the families.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel stated that the nature of the deaths, whether they were a result of murder or suicide, would be determined after the post-mortem report is received. The police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera

MP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera

MP Weather Update: Heatwave Hits Bhopal, Rain Likely In Indore, Chhatarpur & More

MP Weather Update: Heatwave Hits Bhopal, Rain Likely In Indore, Chhatarpur & More

MP: FIR Registered Against Congress MLA Over 'Chop Off Hands' Remark

MP: FIR Registered Against Congress MLA Over 'Chop Off Hands' Remark

MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP & Maharashtra Police Meet To Tighten Up Security Ahead Of

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP & Maharashtra Police Meet To Tighten Up Security Ahead Of