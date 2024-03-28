MP: Bodies Of Missing Youth, Minor Girl Found In Well In Amzhera

Representative Image |

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Khakrod village on Wednesday evening after the bodies of a youth and a minor girl were discovered in a well in the village. Amzhera police said that the deceased had been missing for three days, and the family of the minor girl had filed a missing person report with the police.

Both the deceased identified as Gokul Parmar,20, and a 16-year-old girl hailed from the same Gwal Magri village. The discovery was made around 4 pm when a girl who had gone to graze goats noticed the bodies floating in the well and alerted the villagers. The villagers then informed the police.

Upon reaching the scene, Amzhera police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Baria and his team retrieved the bodies, which were found to be tied around the waist with a scarf. The bodies were then taken to the Community Health Centre in Amzhera, where Dr Rohit Yadav and Dr Madan Solanki conducted the post-mortem examinations. The bodies were subsequently handed over to the families.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel stated that the nature of the deaths, whether they were a result of murder or suicide, would be determined after the post-mortem report is received. The police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.