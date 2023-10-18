MP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap

The Burning Car |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A BMW car parked outside the house in the AK Building Chouraha area in Freeganj burnt to scrap. By the time the fire could be controlled, it was too late. The incident occurred at 4.30 am on Tuesday. The car (MP 13 CT 0222) worth about Rs 50 lakh was parked by its owner in the parking lot below the house. It was fortunate that the fire did not spread to the upper floor. On receiving the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The reason behind the fire is not yet clear, but it is suspected that the car might have been set on fire by some unknown person. The video of the incident also went viral. The neighbour woke him up by ringing the door of the car owner's house. Madhav Nagar police have started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area.

