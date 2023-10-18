 MP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap

MP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap

On receiving the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
The Burning Car |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A BMW car parked outside the house in the AK Building Chouraha area in Freeganj burnt to scrap. By the time the fire could be controlled, it was too late. The incident occurred at 4.30 am on Tuesday. The car (MP 13 CT 0222) worth about Rs 50 lakh was parked by its owner in the parking lot below the house. It was fortunate that the fire did not spread to the upper floor. On receiving the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The reason behind the fire is not yet clear, but it is suspected that the car might have been set on fire by some unknown person. The video of the incident also went viral. The neighbour woke him up by ringing the door of the car owner's house. Madhav Nagar police have started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area.  

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Ujjain BJP Councilor Booked For Poll-code Breach After Videos Distributing Food...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

MP: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

MP: Non-Hindus Banned From Garba Pandals

MP: Non-Hindus Banned From Garba Pandals

MP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap

MP: BMW Car Burns To Scrap

MP: Mahakal Priests To Take OMG-2 Controversy To Court

MP: Mahakal Priests To Take OMG-2 Controversy To Court

MP: HC Orders Status Quo, Local Court Issues Notice To Officials

MP: HC Orders Status Quo, Local Court Issues Notice To Officials