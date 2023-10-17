 MP Elections 2023: Ujjain BJP Councilor Booked For Poll-code Breach After Videos Distributing Food Packets Come To Fore
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of breach of Model Code of Conduct came to fore from Ujajin district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh when videos of councilor Nirmala Parmar and her husband ditsributing food packets in the Ward-53 surfaced on Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, the Returning Officer (RO) of Ujjain South  declared the above act as a violation of the poll code and booked Parmar under relevant sections of Representation of People Act 1951. 

According to information, the said material was made available for distribution by BJP candidate and MLA Mohan Yadav.

article-image

Ward-53 councilor Nirmala Parmar and her husband Karan Parmar were spotted distributing food packets to people when the model code of conduct is in force in the state. The packets reportedly contained flour, rava, oil and sugar. 

Booked under RP Act 1951

On receiving information, RO of Assembly Constituency No. 217 Ujjain-South, Dhirendra Parashar, took cognisance of the matter. A case has been registered against them under the relevant section of RP Act-1951 and relevant sub-sections of Section 171 and Section 188 of the IPC. Instructions have also been given to ARO and FST team in-charge of assembly constituency Ujjain-South, Anil Gave to submit a report in the matter.

Earlier, a former BJP advocate had filed a complaint against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for violation of poll code by anouncing scholarship scheme for the state. 

article-image

