MP: Mohan Yadav Accused Of Luring Voters With Gifts In Ujjain

Picture issued by Ajit Singh shows BJP workers distributing ration to the people along with BJP candidate’s pamphlet in Ujjain South constituency | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former district central cooperative bank administrator Ajit Singh alleged that gifts and food items were being distributed by BJP candidate from Ujjain South and cabinet minister Mohan Yadav to woo voters.

Yadav’s supporters and corporators are supplying these kinds of materials to the public. Terming such acts as murder of democracy, he said that the model code of conduct is being openly flouted, but the election officials are silent.

A complaint will be made to the Election Commission of India in this matter and action will be demanded, he said. In a statement issued on Monday, Ajit Singh issued several pictures in support of his allegations. He said that the nervousness of the BJP has started coming to the fore.

For 10 years the public was looted a lot, and now the common man is being lured by distributing watches having the photo of Mohan Yadav worth Rs 100-200.

The resentment towards Yadav has increased to such an extent that he has started seeing his defeat that is why BJP corporators are now distributing ration through their workers in the areas where he never remembered, he said.

Ajit Singh complained that ration material was distributed by visiting homes in wards 45 and 53. Residents said that through BJP corporator Nirmala Parmar, food items along with other gifts have been delivered to their homes, he said.

