MP: BJYM holds free screening of The Kerala Story for girls in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by state minister Jaydeep Patel organised a free screening of controversial movie 'The Kerala Story’ in Kukshi town of Dhar district for girls. Patel said that the movie truly depicts the horrors of terrorism in Kerala where thousands of girls who went missing were forced to convert and join terror organisations using 'Love Jihad' as a tool. He added that the movie would be screened free-of-cost for tribal women in order to protect them from falling into the trap.

The film has exposed the horrific truth of terrorism. It has been receiving good response from the state where it has been made tax-free. Earlier, members of the Hindu Sena Organisation also put up a free screening of the movie in Indore. District panchayat member Chanchal Patidar, BJYM district vice-president and councillor Sanjay Sirvi, Mahila Morcha president Kavita Bhavsar and other workers also attended.The information was shared by BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar.