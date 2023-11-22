MP: BJP's Ladli Behna Yojana, Congress's Mahila Samman Nidhi; Candidates Compute To Secure Support Of Women Voters |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After voting in the four constituencies of the district, equations of victory and defeat are now being made. BJP believes that the success of Laadli Behna Yojana has resonated with women voters, as it aims to empower and uplift women in the district. They argue that this positive response from women voters reflects their trust in the BJP's commitment towards gender equality and welfare initiatives. As a result, BJP anticipates a significant boost in their overall electoral performance.

On the other hand, Congress calculates that their initiatives, such as Mahila Samman and the reduced price of gas cylinders, will attract women voters towards their party. They argue that these announcements demonstrate their dedication to addressing women's issues and improving their well-being.

Consequently, both BJP and Congress expect to gain considerable support from women in the upcoming outcome of elections.

Notably, Mandsaur district has a total of 10,33,171 registered voters across four assembly constituencies, including Mandsaur, Garoth, Malhargarh, and Suwasara, and this year, as many as 8,58,975 voters cast their votes, which stands at around 82.28 per cent turnout, with a highest of 87.08 per cent in Malhargarh and a lowest of 81.16 per cent in Mandsaur.

Among these voters, 5,22,227 male voters (85 per cent) and 4,13,819 female voters (81 per cent) have cast their vote. It is clear that this time, women have shown a lot of interest in voting.

The high turnout of female voters indicates a significant shift in their political engagement and highlights the potential impact they can have on the election outcome. Both parties are eagerly awaiting the results to determine if their efforts to appeal to female voters have paid off.

The final verdict will be unveiled on December 3, revealing which party has successfully won over this influential demographic.

Female voter turnout is increasing every time

As per the available data, female voters’ inclination towards the democratic process seems to be increasing every time. In 2003, 69 per cent of women voted, which increased by 4.14 per cent to 73.14 per cent in 2008. The share of women in the 2013 assembly elections was 77.60 per cent, which was 4.46 per cent more than in 2008. In the year 2018, women voting increased by 2.37 per cent to 79.97 per cent, and by 2023, the share of women increased by another 1 per cent to 80.99 per cent.

Constituency-wise women's voting percentage

Seat 2018 2023

MANDSOUR 78.82% 81.25%

MALHARGARH 85.85% 86.33%

SUWASRA 81.99% 83.54%

GAROTH 78.82% 81.54%