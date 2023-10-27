MP Elections 2023: BJP Will Form Govt With Two-Thirds Majority, Says Party General Secretary Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Exuding confidence, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with a "two-thirds majority".

The BJP leader also hit out at the Congress party and said that the grand old party cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh during its 15 months of rule as it made several promises but fulfilled none.

Speaking to the media in Ujjain, Vijayvargiya said, "I am going around the entire state. I say with certainty and seriousness that the BJP government is going to be formed with a two-thirds majority. It will not be a surprise if the BJP wins with a three-fourth majority. Congress has cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh a lot during its 15 months of rule, it made 200 promises out of which not even 9 were fulfilled." Earlier on Wednesday, Vijayvargiya took a jibe at the Congress party over replacing the candidates in four assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh saying 'saudebaazi' is happening daily in the Congress.

The Congress party on Wednesday issued a revised list in which the candidates for four assembly constituencies have been replaced which include the Sumawali seat in Morena district, Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

The BJP has released five lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, with the total number of names announced so far being 228. The names of candidates for two seats for the 230-seat MP assembly polls are yet to be decided.

In the latest list released on Saturday, the party dropped sitting Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of the party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in the fray from the Indore-1 segment.

The BJP has fielded Rakesh Golu Shukla from the Indore-3 constituency in place of Akash Vijayvargiya. Shukla is the cousin of Sanjay Shukla, the Congress legislator from Indore-1.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from the Budhni seat.

Madhya Pradesh will undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting will take place on December 3. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.