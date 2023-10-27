MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Tomar Files Nomination With His Daughter

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dimani Narendra Singh Tomar has filed the nomination on Friday. His daughter and many other BJP leaders were present with him. Tomar is BJP's candidate from Dimani Assembly constituency.

Notably, many leaders have filed their nominations on Thursday and Friday for the upcoming assembly elections that too in different ways.

Bisen files daughter’s nomination

Chairman of the OBC Commission and a minister filed nomination on Thursday, surprising many BJP leaders, since he was not given a ticket. The BJP fielded his daughter Mousam Bisen from Balaghat constituency and announced her name on October 21.

Sarang and Gaur files nomination

Vishwas Sarang, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee for the Narela seat, came on a scooter on Thursday to submit his nomination papers at the Govindpura ADM office.

Krishna Gaur, the BJP's candidate for the Govindpura Assembly, also showed up at the collector's office to submit her nomination paper.

Kamalnath files nomination in ‘Shubh Muhurat’

Kamal Nath, the state Congress chairman and a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, submitted his candidacy on Thursday for the Chhindwara assembly seat in the state assembly elections that are set to take place next month.

The former chief minister announced beforehand that he had specifically chosen an auspicious time (Muhurat) to submit his nomination for the upcoming election.

Thakur reaches on donkey to submit nomination

On Thursday, independent candidate Priyank Singh Thakur, who represents the Burhanpur assembly constituency in the Burhanpur district, rode a donkey back to submit his candidacy.

The BJP offered a ticket to former cabinet minister and state spokesperson Archana Chittnis, while the Congress fielded incumbent MLA Surendra Singh Shera.

5 candidates filed nomination from Constituency number 212, 214, 215, 218

In constituency number 212-Nagda-Khachrod, Subodh, son of Krishnaswami (AAP); Tej Bahadur, son of Nobat Singh Chauhan (BJP); in constituency number-214-Tarana, Tarachand, son of Hiralal Goyal (BJP); in constituency number-215-Ghattiya, Ramlal, son of Shanklaral Malviya (Cong) and in constituency number-218-Barnagar, Jitendra, son of Uday Singh Pandya (BJP) filed their nomination papers.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: Protests Over BJP Candidate Abhilash Pandey Intensify In Jabalpur

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)