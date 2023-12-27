MP: BJP Takes Out Candle March To Mark Veer Bal Diwas In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a candle march from Tower Chowk to Shaheed Park to mark Veer Bal Diwas on Tuesday.

Paying tribute, city BJP chief Vivek Joshi said that Sikh Gurus sacrificed their lives to protect the country, religion and culture. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to celebrate the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh as Veer Bal Diwas in 2022. Today on Martyrdom Day, I salute and pay homage to the martyrdom of those Sahibzadas,” he said.

On this occasion, prof BS Makkar, while paying tribute, said that the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed their lives to protect religion and culture, but did not bow down. His immortal sacrifice has been recorded as an inspiring chapter in the history of the country.

Representatives of different societies and office-bearers of Sikh community along with BJP leaders Virendra Kavadiya, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Om Jain, Pradeep Pandey, Sanjay Agrawal and Vishal Rajoria participated in the candle march.

Programme held at Madhav College

“Today, the whole country is remembering the immortal sacrifice of the brave sons of Guru Gobind Singh, nine-year-old Baba Zorawar Singh and six-year-old Baba Fateh Singh. The struggle that was fought is still remembered. He had proved that being afraid does not help. Martyrdom is remembered,” prof Mridulchandra Shukla said during the Veer Bal Diwas function organised by the history department of Government Madhav College.

The programme was conducted by Rafiq Nagauri and vote of thanks was expressed by Kishore Malviya.