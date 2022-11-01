MP: BJP opposes proposal to set up slaughterhouse in Sanawad

FP NEWS SERVICE

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday held a massive protest and burnt effigies of the municipal president and vice president on Tuesday to oppose the proposal to set up a slaughterhouse in Sanawad. A rally was organised under the leadership of opposition leader Gajendra Upadhyay to mark the protest against the setting up of the slaughterhouse.

While addressing the rally, BJP leaders Prabhat Pandit, Shyam Maheshwari, Ramcharan Kushwaha, Warish Jain told that party members collectively protested against the proposal for opening of the slaughter house and killing of innocent animals.

Party would hold a series of protests/ demonstrations if municipal council does not withdraw the proposal of the slaughterhouse. BJP workers also raised slogans against the municipal chief and vice president. The rally was carried out across prominent locations of the town and terminated at Bus Stand where party workers raised slogans to mark protest against the slaughterhouse and burnt effigies.

A proposal has been recently passed in the municipal council for the opening of a slaughterhouse in Sanawad. During the protest, former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, Dinesh Sharma, Shyam Purohit, Anil Ajmera and other BJP leaders and workers were also present.

