Indore: Street dog stabbed to death by two

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A street dog was stabbed to death by two persons in the Banganga area, police said on Monday. The police are taking information from the incident spot to identify the accused.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by a member of the NGO People For Animals against two persons. The complainant stated that a dog was found dead near a garden in the Valmiki Nagar area, and there were stab injuries on the dog’s body.

The people of the area informed that the dog was stabbed to death by two persons. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused, and have registered a case under sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and other relevant sections of other Acts.

This is the second incident of dog killing this month. A few days ago, two people beat a street dog to death in the Hira Nagar area. That incident was captured in a CCTV installed in the area.