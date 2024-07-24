MP BJP Leader T Raja Singh Gives Hate Speech Against Muslims, Claims 'Hum Panch, Humare Pachaas' Scheme In Dhar; Video Viral

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader T. Raja Singh gave a controversial speech targeting the muslim community in Dhar on Tuesday, that has drawn significant criticism all over social media. The entire speech was recorded in a video and circulated widely on social media platforms.

The video was posted on X by a page named 'Hate Detector.' In the video, the crowd can be heard shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' as the response of the speech.

This is from #Dhar, #MadhyaPradesh.



On July 23, #BJP leader #TRajaSingh delivers dangerous speech threatening violence against #Muslims.



He called for targeting #Muslim places of worship and promoted anti-muslim conspiracy theories.



Raja was speaking at Chandra Shekhar Azad… pic.twitter.com/WBxAuW3eID — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 24, 2024

During his speech, Singh said that the hindus are moving forward with 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' family planning scheme, comparing it to an alleged new scheme by muslims called 'Hum Paanch, Hamare Pachaas.'

He mentioned that demographic changes revealed in a recent survey, showing a 8% decrease in Hindu population and a 43% increase in the Muslim population, were part of a larger issue.

During an event commemorating Chandra Shekhar Azad, organised by the Dhanuvedi Hindu Shahi Akhada Foundation, Singh made alarming remarks targeting the Muslim community.

In his speech, Singh incited violence by calling for attacks on Muslim places of worship.

He mentioned the Ram Mandir and the Dhar Bhojshala temple, suggesting that the "stigma" associated with Bhojshala would soon be removed. Singh expressed his hope that the Chief Minister would support their efforts to win the Bhojshala case in the High Court.

Singh's speech also included controversial statements about Hindu-Muslim relations, invoking sensitive topics such as cow slaughtering and "love jihad." Singh claimed that Hindu women are exploited for childbirth by Muslims and threatened and killed after she refuses to do the same.

The speech was captured on video and shared on social media, showing Singh making these inflammatory statements. The content of his speech has raised concerns among the people about its potential to incite communal violence and has been widely condemned by various groups all over.