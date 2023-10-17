MP: BJP Leader Assaults Farmer's Family In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer’s family was allegedly assaulted by a BJP leader who sought to illegally acquire their land in Khandwa.

According to sources, BJP leader Shyam Patidar and his henchmen attacked the farmer Bhagwan Singh Patel (Gurjar), his wife, son and brother in their fields.

On this attack, Patel’s son sustained head injuries and was admitted to the district hospital. Before this incident, Shyam Patidar had lodged a false FIR against the farmer's family at Padmanagar police station and he admitted himself to the district hospital, citing head injuries.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh members lodged a complaint with the collector and SP, in support of Patel. In the complaint, they alleged Padmanagar police, MLA Devendra Verma, city president Sudhanshu Jain, Vinod Yadav and SDM Arvind Chauhan of supporting Patidar.

According to sources, Patel, who lives in Surgaon Joshi village, owns three acres of land worth more than a crore near Nimar Motors on the Indore-Khandwa Road.

This land was fraudulently sold to BJP leader Patidar by farmer Patel’s cousins Girdhari and Govind for a mere Rs 45 lakh. The registration process took place on July 21.

When Patel came to know about this, he registered a complaint at ADM court, in which the court ruled in favour of Patel, invalidating Patidar's registration. Eventually, Patel got his land back.

Later, when the farmer family visited their land, where they had planted crops, Patidar and his associates attacked them.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union condemned these actions and demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators, who they claim are closely linked to MLA Devendra Verma.

Taking serious action, SP Virendra Kumar Singh has instructed the police to impartially investigate the case and file an FIR on behalf of the farmer's family.