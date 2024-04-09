MP: BJP Leader, 3 Accomplices Sent To Jail In Pipliya Mandi Murder And Robbery Case

Getty Image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh):

A local BJP leader and three accomplices, arrested in a septuagenarian woman's murder and robbery case, have been sent to jail by a court following the completion of their remand period.

As per details, the incident occurred in Lasudia Rathore village on the night of March 27. The deceased, identified as Chandrakanwar, was alone in her house when the assailants attacked, killing her and stealing 4.5 kg of opium from her trunk.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, launching a thorough investigation. Through diligent efforts, including reviewing CCTV footage and interrogating suspects, police made significant progress and arrested the four accused after seven days of the crime.

The main accused, BJP leader Dashrath Jat of Chawli, was identified as the mastermind behind the crime. He had been in contact with the victim, attempting to negotiate the purchase of excess opium.

When the deal fell through, Dashrath, along with his associates, Anil Bawri, Kishoredas Bairagi and Harmala Bawri committed the crime.

All four accused were remanded to police custody for two days, during which investigations were conducted to determine their involvement in other crimes.

Following the completion of their remand period, they have been sent to jail following the court’s order.

SDOP Narendra Solanki said that police recovered 4.3 kg of opium from the accused. No other accomplices have been identified thus far.