MP: 'BJP govt destroys democracy', Says Congress Candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress candidate from Mandsaur-Neemuch-Jaora parliamentary constituency, Dilip Singh Gurjar condemned the BJP governments at the Centre as well as at the state as dictatorial and accused them of destroying democracy. He highlighted issues such as inflation, unemployment and corruption, vowing to address them if elected.

Gurjar was addressing the party leaders and workers while inaugurating the central election office of the Jaora assembly constituency, here on Tuesday, amidst chants of "Dilip Singh Gurjar Zindabad." Former state minister Narendra Nahata echoed Gurjar's sentiments, accusing the current government of endangering democracy and favouring big business over the common people.

The conference, attended by various local leaders and workers emphasised the need to support Gurjar and the Congress to safeguard democratic values. The event, organised by local municipal leaders, showcased widespread support for Gurjar's candidacy. Municipal chairman Anam Yusuf Kadapa delivered the welcome address, while municipal vice-president Sushil Kochatta oversaw the proceedings. With a call to action for voters to support Gurjar, the conference concluded with a vote of thanks by working president Ajizur Rahman Pathan.