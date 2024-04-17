 Indore: 16-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Eating Rat Poison Mixed Jaggery
The family members told police in a preliminary investigation that they had kept jaggery containing some poisonous substance for killing rats.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic event, a 16-year-old girl died after accidentally eating jaggery containing a poisonous substance used for killing rats. The incident occurred in the Rau police station area on Sunday. The family members came to know that something was amiss as she began to vomit and her health deteriorated.

They took her to the hospital and after two days of struggle, she died during treatment on Tuesday. Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathor said that the deceased was identified as Anjali daughter of Omprakash Rathore, a resident of Rangwasa. She had studied till IX standard. The family members told police in a preliminary investigation that they had kept jaggery containing some poisonous substance for killing rats.

Someone took it from there and kept it at another place from where Anjali took it to eat it as she did not know that it contained some poisonous substance and was placed there for killing rats. Her father is a gardener and she was the eldest daughter of her parents. The police began an investigation into the case to know the circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

