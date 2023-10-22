 MP: BJP Fields Sitting MLAs In Manasa, Neemuch
Updated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As expected, BJP fielded sitting MLAs in both Manasa and Neemuch assembly constituencies here in Neemuch district. Party announced Aniruddha Maru and Dilip Singh Parihar as its candidates in Manasa and Neemuch constituencies respectively.

In 2018, BJP brought Anirudha Maroo in Manasa and emerged victorious by a margin of 25,954 votes against Congress candidate Umrao Singh Shivlal, Dilip Singh Parihar in Neemuch and he defeated Satya Narayan of Congress by 14,857 votes.

Earlier, party announced Om Prakash Sakhlecha as its candidate for Jawad seat. Sakhlecha had defeated Congress candidate Rajkumar Rameshchandra by a margin of 4,271 votes in 2018 polls.

On the other hand, Congress announced Narendra Nahata as its candidate from Manasa, Umrao Singh Gurjar from Neemuch and Samander Singh Patel from Jawad seat.

NEEMUCH DISTRICT

Manasa Aniruddha Maru Narendra Nahata

Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar Umrao Singh Gurjar

Jawad OP Sacklecha Samander Singh Patel

