MP: BJP Expels Raju Yadav

Representational photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former district BJP president and ex-district cooperative bank president Raju Yadav faced expulsion from the party, following his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Dhar assembly constituency. Yadav had leveled several severe allegations against the BJP's official candidate Neena Vikram Verma, including accusations of supporting the liquor mafia and promoting liquor sales in numerous villages. His bid for a BJP ticket from Dhar went unfulfilled, prompting him to run as an independent candidate.

Notably, several BJP members who chose a separate path in this election have not been expelled from the party. The expulsion of Raju Yadav underlines the political dynamics and tensions within the local BJP leadership. The upcoming Dhar assembly election promises to be a competitive and closely watched race, with various candidates vying for public support and attention.