MP: Birsa Munda statue to be installed in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda will be installed at the Bajna bus stand area here. The decision was taken in the Mayor in Council (MiC) meeting presided over by mayor Prahlad Patel. According to information in the meeting of the Mayor in Council, a number of decisions were taken for the development works of the city by Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC).

According to information, the five-hectare land of the Julwania trenching ground will be reduced by adopting a processing method where 31,66,89 metric tons of garbage waste has been collected since 2012.

A work plan for this will be sent to Swaccha Bharat Mission through the Joint Director Civic administration Ujjain for the bio-remediation of waste garbage and to reduce the area of trenching ground at Julwania village by five hectares. Under the Mukhyamantri Urban Infrastructure Development Plan, a concrete road will come up between Amrit Sagar Talab and Bajna bus stand with a cost of Rs 2.88 crore, as per the decision taken by the MiC.

In the MiC meeting, members of the MiC Bhagat Singh Bhadoria, Pappu Purohit, Dharmendra Vyas, Dilip Gandhi, Vishal Sharma, Akshay Sanghvi, Raju Soni, Ramlal Dabi, Anita Katara, Sapna Tripathi, Commissioner RMC Himanshu Bhatt and RMC officials were present.