Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rajnish Kumar will be the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam rail division in place of Vineet Gupta who has been transferred as per an order issued by the Railway Board on Thursday evening.

According to information, the new DRM Rajnish Kumar is a senior railway official who has served in many important posts of the Indian Railways. The incoming DRM Rajnish Kumar is presently posted as Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer (Planning) in Northern Railway. New posting of the outgoing DRM Vineet Gupta is yet to be made by the Railway Board, as per information.

Read Also Ratlam: 28 passengers stuffed in auto rickshaw