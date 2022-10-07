e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

According to information, the new DRM Rajnish Kumar is a senior railway official who has served in many important posts of the Indian Railways.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rajnish Kumar will be the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam rail division in place of Vineet Gupta who has been transferred as per an order issued by the Railway Board on Thursday evening. 

According to information, the new DRM Rajnish Kumar is a senior railway official who has served in many important posts of the Indian Railways. The incoming DRM Rajnish Kumar is presently posted as Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer (Planning) in Northern Railway. New posting of the outgoing DRM Vineet Gupta is yet to be made by the Railway Board, as per information.

Read Also
Ratlam: 28 passengers stuffed in auto rickshaw
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sardarpur: 4 held for online cricket betting 

Sardarpur: 4 held for online cricket betting 

Sanawad: Bike thief held with stolen vehicle; Police recover 7 more bikes

Sanawad: Bike thief held with stolen vehicle; Police recover 7 more bikes

MP: Birsa Munda statue to be installed in Ratlam

MP: Birsa Munda statue to be installed in Ratlam

Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

Rajnish Kumar to be new DRM of Ratlam division

National Company Law Tribunal declares Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation bankrupt

National Company Law Tribunal declares Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation bankrupt