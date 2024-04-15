MP: Bike Lifters' Gang Busted, Four Held

The recovered motorbikes which were stolen from across Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police busted a gang of bike lifters by successfully arresting four gangsters and recovering 20 stolen motorcycles worth about Rs 10 lakh from them. To curb the incidents of two-wheeler theft occurring in the city, a team of various police station in-charges and crime department was formed and directed to take action.

During the checking of suspicious vehicles by the team of police station in-charge Neelganga Vivek Kanodia, the suspects were interrogated and the stolen motorcycle (MP-13-ET-9434) was seized from them under Section 379 of the IPC. After the accused were found with a stolen vehicle, different teams were formed and the accused were interrogated. Incidents of vehicle theft by the accused were reported to have taken place in Ujjain and Indore districts.

With efforts by the teams, four accused were arrested and 20 stolen motorcycles were seized from various police station areas of Ujjain district and Indore. The accused are being interrogated in connection with other incidents of vehicle theft in Ujjain district. The estimated value of the seized two-wheelers is around Rs 10 lakh.

The accused are habitual vehicle thieves, who used to come to Ujjain from Dewas district during day and night and target two-wheelers parked at public places and outside houses. By breaking the lock of the two-wheelers and tampering with the wiring, they would start the vehicles without keys and take the vehicles through the isolated roads of the city. The accused also changed their registration numbers, engine numbers and chassis numbers and sold them in the surrounding areas at low prices.

The accused are Mithan (26), son of Jagdish Gaudan; Balvat (23), son of Vishnu Hada and Govind (28), son of Vishnu Thatha (all residents of Iliaskheti police station Pipalrawan, district Dewas) and Dilip (35), son of Dayaram Gurjar, a resident of Bhilkhedi Dhana Pipalrayan district Dewas (vehicle buyer).