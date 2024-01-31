MP: Bhuria Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹6-Cr Devpt Projects In Petlawad

Nirmala Dilip Singh Bhuriya |

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in Petlawad, minister Nirmala Bhuria recently performed bhoomi pujan for development projects worth Rs 6 crore.

Among key initiatives is the construction of a culvert on Pampavati, at Rs 4 crore aimed at reducing traffic pressure on the main roads. The Public Works Department has initiated the tender process for the project.

Construction of the culvert holds immense promise for various sectors, benefiting farmers, hospitals, marketplaces and the surrounding rural areas. Currently, residents face challenges navigating through Thandla-Badnawar due to heavy traffic, leading to numerous accidents.

Additionally, the bhoomi pujan ceremony of development projects worth Rs 2 crore, for rejuvenation of roads was also performed. City council chairman Lalit Yogesh and CMO Asha Bhandari emphasised the deteriorating condition of city roads.

One of the long-standing demands was the absence of a permanent bus stand in the city, leading to congestion on major roads. In response, Bhuria assured the construction of a bus stand with all necessary facilities. Persistent issues are often raised during election campaigns.

The minister also emphasised the importance of addressing pending development works of the region, including the implementation of proper drinking water distribution and holding departments accountable for negligence.