 MP: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Rs 32.64 Crore Pipeline  
The Mayor has said that our efforts for the availability of public facilities will continue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoomi Pujan of the pipeline to be laid for Rs 32.64 crore under ‘Amrit Yojana 2.0’ was done in the chief hospitality of higher education minister Mohan Yadav, under the chairmanship of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, in the special hospitality of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav on Sunday. 

On this occasion, the Mayor expressed that the pipeline for which Bhoomi Pujan has been performed will solve the problem of drinking water in ward numbers 40, 41, 48 and other nearby areas. The Mayor has said that our efforts for the availability of public facilities will continue. 

Along with this, drinking water will be supplied by laying another pipeline of 750 mm diameter DI raw water pumping main pipeline from Triveni Nagfani to Gaughat Water Plant for Rs 12 crore.

Due to this water crisis will not arise in the summer season. In the remaining works, 228 km of distribution lines will be laid in various wards.  

  PIC-6: Guests unveiling stone for laying pipeline at the cost of Rs 32.64 crore in Ujjain on Sunday FP PHOTO   

