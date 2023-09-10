Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal Teams To Shoo Away Stray Dogs | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Palika Parishad is all set to rid the city of stray dogs, official sources said on Sunday. Special squads from Indore and Bhopal will be brought to the city to shoo away the stray dogs posing threat to the residents.

The number of stray dogs has increased so much that they move around the city in packs and scare people. The stray dogs have bitten many people who are undergoing treatment at government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

The kin of those bitten by dogs have appealed to the civic body to end the menace. Immediately after getting the application, the civic body sought the help of dog-catching squads of Indore and Bhopal.

When pigs posed threat to the citizens, a squad was called from Indore to deal with the menace. The officials of Nagar Palika Parishad have appealed to the dog lovers to chain their pets and keep them inside their homes.

