MP: Bhilwara Residents Worried As Jindal Saw Ltd Not Keen On Renewal

Bhilwara (Madhya Pradesh): Bhilwara residents are gearing up for hard days after the maintenance contract of railway underpasses expired on September 6, 2023. The contractor -- Jindal Saw Limited -- has shown no interest in renewing the contract and has informed the Municipal Council. Additionally, Jindal Saw Ltd has requested the return of equipment it had installed for the purpose of maintaining the underpasses. In response, Municipal Council commissioner Hemaram Choudhary has announced plans to send a letter to Jindal Saw Ltd, urging them to leave the installed equipment in place to minimise inconveniences to the public.

As per localities, with a history of witnessing the Municipal Council's inefficiency in maintaining the city's roads and encroachments and tackling the menace of waterborne diseases resulting from stagnant, dirty water in residential areas, the public is concerned that the underpasses too would become problematic.