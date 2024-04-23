MP: Bhaurasa Councillor Sparks Controversy By Printing PM Modi's Photo On Son's Wedding Card

Bhaurasa/Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): In a bold move that has stirred both admiration and debate, Seema Deepak Jaiswal, the BJP councillor of Ward No1 in Bhaurasa municipal council, has courted controversy by featuring the prominent image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her son Rohit Jaiswal's wedding card.

The card, adorned with Modi's portrait alongside a bold declaration of "This time it has crossed 400," has become the talk of the entire Bhaurasa municipal council.

The decision to prominently feature Modi's image alongside wedding rituals has sparked discussions throughout the locality, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of mixing political fervour with personal celebrations. The card, distributed widely across the municipal council and even extended to the Sonkatch assembly, has garnered attention for its unique blend of matrimonial tradition and political endorsement.

Rohit Jaiswal, the groom at the centre of the controversy, defended the decision, stating, "Modi ji is being talked about everywhere in the country, we have also been inspired by him." He further emphasised that the gesture was intended as a message of support for the Prime Minister and his vision for the nation's future.

While some residents have applauded the Jaiswal family's display of allegiance to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, others have raised concerns over the politicisation of private events.

Nevertheless, the wedding card featuring Modi's image has sparked conversations about the intersection of politics and personal affairs, adding a unique twist to the ongoing political landscape in Bhaurasa village.