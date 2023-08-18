MP: Bhanu Bhuriya Greeted On Getting Jhabua Seat

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Following the announcement of Bhanu Bhuriya as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jhabua assembly seat, thousands of party workers have assembled to greet him, here on Friday.

Garlanding the statue of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay at Rajgarh Naka, Bhuria, in his address, extended gratitude to top party leadership. He added that he has been sent as party symbol among citizen as a result of faith, determination and confidence shown by innumerable workers, citizens. He was committed to welfare of people, youth and unemployed.

Former district president Shailesh Dubey extended gratitude to central and state (BJP) leadership. Assembly election management committee member and former district president Daulat Bhavsar said that this is the first time that candidates have been announced before implementation of model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly election.

Early declaration would immensely benefit the candidate. Former district president Manohar Sethia, vice president Praveen Surana, Satyendra Yadav, Vijay Nair and mandal president Ankur Pathak, besides party workers and office bearers also were presnt on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)