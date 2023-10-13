MP: Bhajan Sandhya Devoted To Lord Khatushyama, Maharaj Agrasen Held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of nine-day celebration of Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav, a grand evening of devotional songs devoted to Lord Khatushyama and Maharaj Agrasen and ‘Faag Utsav’ was organised on Thursday evening. The celebrations featured Bhajan singer Rudraksh Yadav and Pooja Paliwal from Indore.

They enthralled audiences by melodious 'Bhajan Recital' and mesmerising dance performances. Agarwal Sakhi Committee also organised “Sanatan Dharma Jodi Banao” competition which was followed by prize distribution. In a touching gesture, State Agrawal Mahasabha also felicitated community veterans at their respective residences. India Vs Pak ODI World Cup match will be live screened at Agrasen Square on Saturday for free.

The 12th match is slated to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Society president Yogesh Aggarwal, convener of Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav Committee Naveen Garg, Agrasen Friends Group members Gaurav Sanghi, Vaibhav Aggarwal also attended the event.