MP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Shrimad Bhagwat Katha will be held from May 23 to May 29 in the ancient Balaji temple complex located on Mhow- Mandaleshwar Road in an effort to awaken the youth of rural areas of the tehsil towards Hinduism and to connect people of the tribal group through Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, district Patidar Samaj president Balram Seth said at a press conference that Shrimad Bhagwat Katha has been organised for tribals of the tehsil to connect with Hinduism. The story will be narrated by Shri Mukh of Pandit Shri Kanhaiya Lal Nagar. He said that transport service has been arranged to bring tribal people from rural areas and food prasadi has also been organised. Free marriage of around 100 girls of the tehsil will be organised by villagers on June 4 in Indore. Household items worth over Rs 20k will be given in Kanyadan in the marriage.