 MP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow

MP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow

The story will be narrated by Shri Mukh of Pandit Shri Kanhaiya Lal Nagar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Shrimad Bhagwat Katha will be held from May 23 to May 29 in the ancient Balaji temple complex located on Mhow- Mandaleshwar Road in an effort to awaken the youth of rural areas of the tehsil towards Hinduism and to connect people of the tribal group through Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, district Patidar Samaj president Balram Seth said at a press conference that Shrimad Bhagwat Katha has been organised for tribals of the tehsil to connect with Hinduism. The story will be narrated by Shri Mukh of Pandit Shri Kanhaiya Lal Nagar. He said that transport service has been arranged to bring tribal people from rural areas and food prasadi has also been organised. Free marriage of around 100 girls of the tehsil will be organised by villagers on June 4 in Indore. Household items worth over Rs 20k will be given in Kanyadan in the marriage.

Read Also
MP: Police rescue missing minors in 24 hours in Mhow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow

MP: Bhagwat Katha to be held on May 23 in Mhow

MP: Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary in Dewas

MP: Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary in Dewas

MP: MLA inaugurates Dewas’ first-ever 3R centre

MP: MLA inaugurates Dewas’ first-ever 3R centre

Indore: ‘Master class’ on knee surgery for surgeons

Indore: ‘Master class’ on knee surgery for surgeons

Indore: Evening rain provides relief from heat but traffic jams, power cuts create trouble

Indore: Evening rain provides relief from heat but traffic jams, power cuts create trouble