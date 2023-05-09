MP: Barwani creates ‘World Record’ for maximum blood donation

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district have entered in Aspirational District of Transoceana World Records with massive donation of 2,021 units of blood in a single day. Several blood donation camps were organised across the district in order to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on Monday which saw a massive 2,021 units of blood donation in a single day.

World’s prestigious organisation Transoceana World Records (USA) has registered the feat under aspirational district category and feted district collector and district Red Cross Society chief Dr Rahul Haridas Fatting with a certificate.

Following instructions of the collector, four blood donation camps were set up at Collectorate Barwani, community health centre Rajpur, civil hospital Sendhwa and Government College Pansemal.

Residents showed up in large numbers at camps to donate blood, joining an attempt to break the world record for most donations in one calendar day. A total of 2,021 units of blood was reported including 1014 units from Barwani, 233 units from Rajpur, 542 units from Sendhwa and 232 units from Pansemal.

On the achievement, the collector has expressed gratitude to public representatives, social service organisations, NGOs and residents for their valuable contribution in the noble cause.