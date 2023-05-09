Chetna suicide case: 5 absconding accused held in MP's Alirajpur

Representative Image |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur police have arrested five absconding persons who were in-laws of a woman who died by suicide on April 12. They were arrested on charges of dowry death.

As per details, 32-year-old woman named as Chetna of Vani Colony allegedly ended her life by hanging herself over dowry harassment under Alirajpur police station limits. Initially, the police registered a death case, however, after investigation, dowry death related charge was invoked. A case was registered under section 304 B, 498 A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Kotwali police station. The husband was arrested on the day of the incident.

Maternal family members of the woman revealed that Chetna got married about six years ago. Since then, her in-laws including husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and three sister-in-laws used to torture her demanding dowry.

Alirajpur police team have arrested five absconding persons in the case on Tuesday and presented before the local court. Two sister-in-laws were given anticipatory bail while other three were directed to be sent to judicial custody.

