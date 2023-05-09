Indore: 'No water, broken beds'... Junior doctors complain of inadequate facilities in hospitals & hostels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors' Association has expressed disappointment over lack of basic amenities at the hospitals and hostels of MGM Medical College in Indore.

They have submitted a memorandum to Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, seeking his intervention in the matter on Tuesday.

According to junior doctors, they are struggling for basic amenities in the hostels like lift is not working for months, litter is spread all over the campus, stray dogs are a menace in campus, and others. They have also lodged complaints of frequent scarcity of water in hostels.

The association also highlighted the issues they face during their duty hours in MY Hospital and other associated hospitals.

"Conditions of resident doctors’ room in the hospital is pathetic, beds are broken, no cooler or even fan in many duty rooms to beat the heat in summer, and no drinking water facilities," the doctors said adding "Not only doctors but many patients too face trouble due to lack of facilities in the hospital."

President of JDA Dr Nayan Jain said, "We work round the clock in hospitals and we ask for basic amenities only. There are many issues which we are facing in hostels and also in the hospital which are affecting our work as well as our health as well."

He said that they have informed the Dean and other authorities for the same and are expecting a quick resolution to their problems.

Meanwhile, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that he has received a letter from JDA and will take appropriate steps to resolve their issues.

"They submitted a letter but their issues couldn't be taken due to strike. We will take immediate steps to solve their issues at the earliest," Dr Dixit said.