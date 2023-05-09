 Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPoll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Under Nari Samman scheme, both-- married and unmarried women will get financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month while Rs 500 will be provided for domestic gas cylinder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As a counter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', Former chief minister Kamal Nath has launched 'Nari Samman Yojana' on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, both-- married and unmarried women will get financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month while Rs 500 will be provided for domestic gas cylinder.Whereas, under 'Ladli Behna Yojana', selected women will get Rs 1,000 per month.

Nath launched the scheme in Chhindwara and the scheme forms will be filled from May 9 onwards.

Read Also
MP Tragedy: 22 Passengers Dead as Bus Falls off 50-Foot Bridge in Khargone; Video surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim 'overloaded' bus continued to speed on narrow Khargone bridge

MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim 'overloaded' bus continued to speed on narrow Khargone bridge

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe