Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As a counter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', Former chief minister Kamal Nath has launched 'Nari Samman Yojana' on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, both-- married and unmarried women will get financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month while Rs 500 will be provided for domestic gas cylinder.Whereas, under 'Ladli Behna Yojana', selected women will get Rs 1,000 per month.

Nath launched the scheme in Chhindwara and the scheme forms will be filled from May 9 onwards.