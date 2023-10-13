MP: Barwani Admin Flooded With Leave Applications On Medical Ground

Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district administration is flooded with applications of medical leave on health grounds, following its decision to ban leave to government employees till polling. Amid the spurt in such applications, District Medical Board organised a health testing camp in the district panchayat auditorium on Thursday. Ten leave applications were submitted in advance and another eight applications were submitted by employees during the camp.

The health check-up camp also saw participation of a nine-member team from the health department. The team included experts such as Dr Deepak Awasya, Dr LS Thakur, Dr Rahul Patidar, Dr Vimlesh Choyal, Dr Pratibha Awasya, Sarfuddin Mansoori, Mahendra Soni and Dilip Namdev. They examined documents related to the illnesses of the employees. It was observed that most of the employees seeking medical leave had health issues related to heart problems, cancer, bones and various other ailments. The board would review the documents pertaining to illnesses before taking a decision on approval of medical leave.

As per government officials, the move to scrutinise leave requests due to health issues was taken following ban on leaves for government employees during election period. The aim is to ensure that leave is granted only for genuine health concerns while maintaining availability of workforce for the upcoming assembly elections.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)