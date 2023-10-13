Indore: ‘Defer State Polls By A Week To Enable People To Celebrate Chhath’ 

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the forthcoming Chhath festival in the country beginning from November 17, the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, the largest body of people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other northeastern states living in the city, has urged the Election Commission of India to defer polling date in Madhya Pradesh at least by a week.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner of India and Madhya Pradesh chief election commissioner, state general secretary of the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, K K Jha said that the polling date for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections coincides with the four-day Chhath festival beginning from November 17.

Drawing the attention of the ECI towards the huge population of people of Bihar and other northeastern states living in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jha said that keeping in view the ensuing Chhath festival, thousands of people from these states who are verified voters of Madhya Pradesh, will not be able to cast their votes as they will go to their native places along with their families to participate in the Chhath festival which is the most sacred festival for them.

Taking due cognizance of this fact, Jha said that through their organisation, they have requested the Election Commission to defer polling date in MP in the interest of democracy, state and the country.

State president of the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, Thakur Jagdish Singh said that lakhs of people from across Madhya Pradesh have already booked their tickets for their native places to take part in the Chhath festival. Hence the Election Commission taking into consideration the non-availability of lakhs of voters, should reconsider its decision and extend polling date in Madhya Pradesh at least by a week so as to enable them to exercise their voting rights.

